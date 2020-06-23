Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider D John Deer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,921 ($49.90), for a total transaction of £392,100 ($499,045.44).

Shares of LON RSW opened at GBX 3,910 ($49.76) on Tuesday. Renishaw plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,234.51 ($28.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,348 ($55.34). The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,867.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,636.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSW shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 3,300 ($42.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.18) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($35.00)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($37.42) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,381.67 ($43.04).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

