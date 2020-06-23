Reviewing freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get freenet alerts:

This table compares freenet and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 7.71% 18.18% 4.89% BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares freenet and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $3.42 billion 0.69 $263.53 million N/A N/A BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR $1.13 billion 5.41 $49.84 million $1.10 90.73

freenet has higher revenue and earnings than BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

freenet has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for freenet and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 1 0 1 0 2.00 BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands. It also supplies digital applications related to home automation and security, health, data security, and entertainment and infotainment, including smart phones, tablets, notebooks, and accessories. In addition, the company offers services related to IPTV, including planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, as well as DVB-T2 services for end users; Freenet TV and waipu.tv in the field of digital motion picture entertainment; payment services for end customers; and digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices. Further, it distributes and sells mobile communications devices and additional services for mobile data communications; and offers e-commerce/advertising services, as well as develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services for corporate customers. It operates approximately 530 mobilcom-debitel shops and 43 stores under the GRAVIS brand. The company also sells its products through approximately 400 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women. The company also provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, and Nasty Gal brand names. The company was formerly known as boohoo.com plc and changed its name to boohoo group plc in July 2018. boohoo group plc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.