Reviewing Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MESO)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast -197.65% -13.59% -9.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesoblast 0 1 6 0 2.86

Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $15.04, indicating a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast $16.72 million 95.19 -$89.80 million ($0.91) -15.05

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

