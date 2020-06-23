Reviewing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) & Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Gouverneur Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.00 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.12 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southern Banc and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 6.39% 3.12% 0.38% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

