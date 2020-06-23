Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Up 5.2%

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG)’s share price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, approximately 84,821 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 98,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on Revival Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Revival Gold (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

