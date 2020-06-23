Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $983.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a current ratio of 15.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 19,108 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $289,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,399. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

