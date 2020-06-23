RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading Down 0.4%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, approximately 2,079 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

