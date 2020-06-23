RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267,461 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.25% of RPC worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 75.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 61.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NYSE:RES opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

