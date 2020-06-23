RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of RTI Surgical worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $10,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTIX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.11.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

