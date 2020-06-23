RWS Holdings plc (RWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on July 17th

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 591.99 ($7.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 35.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.34. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 399.71 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 685 ($8.72).

RWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 610 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on RWS from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

