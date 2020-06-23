Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Saipem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SAPMF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

