salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $4,664,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,448 shares of company stock worth $88,904,330. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,064.72, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

