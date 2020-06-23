salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $4,714,250.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,511.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,064.72, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

