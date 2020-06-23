Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $671.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $975.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

