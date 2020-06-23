Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

SSNLF stock opened at $2,209.70 on Tuesday. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00. The firm has a market cap of $263.86 billion and a PE ratio of 803.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,209.75.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

