Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) EVP David T. Howton Sells 105,122 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $171.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.