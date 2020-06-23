Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $171.13 and last traded at $170.31, with a volume of 245420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

