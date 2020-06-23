Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr (LON:SERE) Trading Down 0.3%

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), approximately 130,589 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 289,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.20 ($0.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,084.32.

Get Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Thompson acquired 15,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £9,900.16 ($12,600.43).

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr Company Profile (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.