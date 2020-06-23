Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.