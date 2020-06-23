Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu Sells 9,877 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 9,877 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SGEN stock opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $173.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

