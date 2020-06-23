Sempra Energy (SRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 148.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.