Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

SENEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. Seneca Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

