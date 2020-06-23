Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $35,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,047.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.