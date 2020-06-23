SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.28, 8,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 36,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

About SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and cosmetics, liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.