Short Interest in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Grows By 8.1%

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AEGON by 88.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 692,435 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. AEGON has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

