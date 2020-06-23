Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Decreases By 5.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.