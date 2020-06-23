Short Interest in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Drops By 8.5%

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Embraer by 345.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,360 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $5,613,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $12,620,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Embraer by 139.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 697,239 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Embraer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after purchasing an additional 658,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of ERJ opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

