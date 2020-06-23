Short Interest in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Drops By 7.9%

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Energizer by 39.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Energizer by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 54.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -94.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

