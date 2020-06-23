Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Expands By 8.3%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GEN opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

