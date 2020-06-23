Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expands By 6.8%

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,371,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 233,153 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.8% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 222,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 217.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 151,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 77,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OFIX. ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.