Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Expands By 7.3%

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,423,000 after buying an additional 102,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after buying an additional 2,644,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,362,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

TRI stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

