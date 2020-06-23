SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.31% of SI-Bone worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-Bone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $170,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,547 shares of company stock valued at $778,133. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

