SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of SLM worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 818,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SLM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

