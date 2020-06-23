SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS: SMFKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2020 – SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/4/2020 – SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2020 – SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

