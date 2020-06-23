Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton Sells 168,102 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,698,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (down from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

