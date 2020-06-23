Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $26.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 6218543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $122,940.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,509.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,709,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock worth $154,513,511.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

