Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 905.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.76% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,533 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOI. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

