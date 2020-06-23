SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sony Financial Holdings Inc. provides various life insurance, non life insurance, banking and other financial services through its subsidiaries. It provides insurance services for automobiles, marine accidents, fire accidents, road accidents, etc. The Company also provides mortgage loans and other banking services like saving, asset building and borrowing. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

SNYFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

SNYFY stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts predict that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (SNYFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.