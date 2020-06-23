Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Spartan Motors worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $577.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPAR. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price target on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Spartan Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

