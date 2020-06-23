SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4,404.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

