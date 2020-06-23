SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPYG stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

