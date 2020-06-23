SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) Trading Down 0.8%

SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 1,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.15% of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

