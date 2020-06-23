SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $73.75, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.54% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

