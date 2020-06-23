Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Spero Therapeutics worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.