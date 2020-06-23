Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Splunk traded as high as $195.75 and last traded at $195.47, with a volume of 740530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.16.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $585,414.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,826,246.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,352,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,309,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,650,179. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Splunk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after buying an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

