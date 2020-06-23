Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $115.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $104.39 and last traded at $104.36, with a volume of 4537211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.98.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 55.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 165.43 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.