SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

