Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SLPE opened at GBX 299.49 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 318.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 186 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 454.70 ($5.79).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

