Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Stantec worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,767,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,675 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 766,988 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 357.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,784,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,291 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STN opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STN. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

