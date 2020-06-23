State Street Corp Acquires 22,462 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 180,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,742,596.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,080,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AXDX opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.